Pella Architect Series Patio Door Completes Kitchen Remodel

These Middleburg Heights, Ohio, homeowners had an old sliding patio door that was drafty and had broken hardware. They had just remodeled their kitchen and dining area and they thought that replacing the patio door would be the final piece to complete their renovation.

The homeowners had a big decision to make in terms of aesthetic. Their old patio door had grilles and they had to decide if they wanted to get their new patio door with grilles or not.

The homeowners had gone for a modern and more minimalist look during their renovation and tried to open up their space between the kitchen and the dining room, aiming to create a big open area. Based on their renovation goals, we recommended going with a patio door without grilles, as the clean and clear view of the patio from the inside of the kitchen and dining room really opened up the whole space.

The homeowners love the upgrade and are so happy they decided to forego the grilles between the glass. The new door fits so much better with the aesthetic of their renovation. They're so happy that their renovation is finally and perfectly complete!