Pella Impervia Windows Repurpose Cleveland Building

This Cleveland, Ohio, building was home to a school many years ago, but ThenDesign Architecture (TDA) recently renovated and moved their offices into this location.

With the modern technology of fiberglass in fenestration products, Pella Impervia was the chosen product to maintain the historic attributes and focus on long-lasting durability, exceptional performance, and low maintenance. The windows feature grilles between-the-glass and applied bars on the direct set units.

This newly renovated office building will provide many architects with a stunning office that will last for years to come.