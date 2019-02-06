<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Pella Makes Entry Door Makeover Easy For Customer

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on February 6, 2019

Before

before image of akron home with new fiberglass entry door

After

black entry door with glass

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Akron, OH

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front Entry

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

This was a fun project for us because this customer is the neighbor of our sales manager. She has been wanting to replace her front entry door for a while but hasn't had a chance due to her busy schedule. It was very important to her that the new door have a pop of color and match the style of her brick home.

She was so happy and excited about her new door that she told our sales manager, "Why did we wait so long?"

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now