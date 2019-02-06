Pella Makes Entry Door Makeover Easy For Customer
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown
on February 6, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Akron, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Front Entry
Products Used:
This was a fun project for us because this customer is the neighbor of our sales manager. She has been wanting to replace her front entry door for a while but hasn't had a chance due to her busy schedule. It was very important to her that the new door have a pop of color and match the style of her brick home.
She was so happy and excited about her new door that she told our sales manager, "Why did we wait so long?"
