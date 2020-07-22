Pella Works with Larry Bloch Builders
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Chagrin, OH
Age of Structure:
New
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
Casement Windows, Wood Windows, and Architect Series Reserve Wood Windows
New windows and an entry door were needed during the renovation of this stately home in Dallas, Texas. We installed wood casement windows and a wood entry door. The windows' dark exterior aluminum cladding perfectly complements the light exterior and the beautiful dark wood shutters. The homeowners can now enjoy their newly renovated home with energy efficient windows.
Project Gallery
