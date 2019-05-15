Replacement Casement Windows Help Improve Energy Efficiency

The homeowners of this North Ridgeville, Ohio, home had old wood windows that required more maintenance than they would like. The windows were also letting in a draft, so the homeowners decided it was time to replace their windows.

The homeowners needed a unique finish that would match their new siding. Our morning sky gray color complements the new siding beautifully.

Attractive new fiberglass casement windows are low maintenance and help increase energy efficiency of the home.