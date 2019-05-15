Replacement Casement Windows Help Improve Energy Efficiency
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
North Ridgeville, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Side of Home
Products Used:
The homeowners of this North Ridgeville, Ohio, home had old wood windows that required more maintenance than they would like. The windows were also letting in a draft, so the homeowners decided it was time to replace their windows.
The homeowners needed a unique finish that would match their new siding. Our morning sky gray color complements the new siding beautifully.
Attractive new fiberglass casement windows are low maintenance and help increase energy efficiency of the home.
