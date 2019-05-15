<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Replacement Casement Windows Help Improve Energy Efficiency

Posted by Pella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on May 15, 2019

Small casement windows before replacement

Pella replacement fiberglass casement windows

Project Scope

The homeowners of this North Ridgeville, Ohio, home had old wood windows that required more maintenance than they would like. The windows were also letting in a draft, so the homeowners decided it was time to replace their windows.

The homeowners needed a unique finish that would match their new siding. Our morning sky gray color complements the new siding beautifully.

Attractive new fiberglass casement windows are low maintenance and help increase energy efficiency of the home.

