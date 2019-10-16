<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Replacement Fiberglass Entry Door System Matches Original

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on October 16, 2019

Old wood six-panel entry door with sidelights

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Locaiton:

    Bedford, OH

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entry Door

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

This Bedford, Ohio, homeowner wanted to clean up her old wood door and stop the drafts from coming in.

The homeowner didn't want any huge changes made to the overall appearance of the home.

The new Pella 6-panel fiberglass entry door system the homeowner chose was finished in a provincial stain that really helped to complete the overall aesthetic of the home. The homeowner is glad to a new low-maintenance and energy-efficient door. She also loves that she didn't have to give up the beautiful original look of her home.

Project Gallery

