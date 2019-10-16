Replacement Fiberglass Entry Door System Matches Original

This Bedford, Ohio, homeowner wanted to clean up her old wood door and stop the drafts from coming in.

The homeowner didn't want any huge changes made to the overall appearance of the home.

The new Pella 6-panel fiberglass entry door system the homeowner chose was finished in a provincial stain that really helped to complete the overall aesthetic of the home. The homeowner is glad to a new low-maintenance and energy-efficient door. She also loves that she didn't have to give up the beautiful original look of her home.