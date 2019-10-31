Replacement Fiberglass Entry Doors Beautify Richfield Home
on October 31, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Richfield, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Entry Door and Back Door
Products Used:
These Richfield, Ohio, homeowners had two doors that needed replacing. Their main entry door and their back door were both old, failing in energy efficiency, and an eyesore for the home.
The homeowners wanted two entry way systems that matched and complemented each other.
The new fiberglass doors with decorative glass add a beautiful pop of color to both entry door systems and also help improve the energy efficiency of the home. The homeowners love the final product.
Project Gallery
