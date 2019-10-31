Replacement Fiberglass Entry Doors Beautify Richfield Home

These Richfield, Ohio, homeowners had two doors that needed replacing. Their main entry door and their back door were both old, failing in energy efficiency, and an eyesore for the home.

The homeowners wanted two entry way systems that matched and complemented each other.

The new fiberglass doors with decorative glass add a beautiful pop of color to both entry door systems and also help improve the energy efficiency of the home. The homeowners love the final product.