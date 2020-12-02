<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Replacement Sliding Patio Door Improves Energy Efficiency

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on December 2, 2020

Before

Old white sliding patio door on a home with beige siding.

After

White vinyl sliding patio door on a home with beige siding

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Mentor, OH

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Kitchen/Patio

  • Products Used:

    Sliding Patio Doors

This Mentor, Ohio, homeowner had an old Pella Proline Patio door and after many, many years, decided it was time to upgrade.

Our homeowner was interested in upgrading primarily for newer energy efficiency technology.

The Pella 250 Series sliding patio door was the perfect answer to keep the same look of the patio door they liked while upgrading the energy efficiency of the home.

