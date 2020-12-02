Replacement Sliding Patio Door Improves Energy Efficiency
on December 2, 2020
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Mentor, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Kitchen/Patio
Products Used:
This Mentor, Ohio, homeowner had an old Pella Proline Patio door and after many, many years, decided it was time to upgrade.
Our homeowner was interested in upgrading primarily for newer energy efficiency technology.
The Pella 250 Series sliding patio door was the perfect answer to keep the same look of the patio door they liked while upgrading the energy efficiency of the home.
