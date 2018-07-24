Replacement Windows and Doors Give Painesville Home New Life

Updating the aesthetic and improving energy efficiency were the top priorities for the owners of the colonial style home in Painesville, Ohio. This project consisted of a few different replacements. First, we replaced all the old drafty windows with vinyl double-hung windows featuring grilles between-the-glass. The homeowners also redesigned their living room window into a picture window with double-hung windows on either side.

For the second part of this project, we replaced the customers' entry door. The customers chose fiberglass for their entry door material because of its durability and curb appeal. The owners decided to use a blue finish for their door along with a storm door. The end product was a beautiful energy efficient home.