Replacement Windows Eliminate Draft for Broadview Heights Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on October 25, 2018

Before

before image of cleveland home with new wood casement windows

After

after image of cleveland home with new wood casement windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Broadview Heights, OH

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire Home

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows and Wood Windows

The homeowners of this Broadview Heights, Ohio, home needed to replace their drafty windows with a more energy-efficient option.

We installed wood casement windows with exterior aluminum cladding throughout the home.

The new wood windows provide better energy efficiency, and the new color gives the home a more modern look.

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

