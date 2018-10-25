Replacement Windows Eliminate Draft for Broadview Heights Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown
on October 25, 2018
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Broadview Heights, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
The homeowners of this Broadview Heights, Ohio, home needed to replace their drafty windows with a more energy-efficient option.
We installed wood casement windows with exterior aluminum cladding throughout the home.
The new wood windows provide better energy efficiency, and the new color gives the home a more modern look.
