Replacement Windows That Allow Homeowners To Use Their Windows
PostedbyJeff Dim
on June 19, 2018
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Akron, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
These Akron, OH homeowners were looking to replace their old windows that had been painted shut. We installed Architect Series® wood windows with exterior aluminum cladding and removable grilles. The customers' old windows allowed for no airflow and were unable to be opened. The new windows allow for ease when opening and closing and proper ventilation. Casement and awning windows were used throughout this replacement project to increase the functionality and beauty of their home.
Project Gallery
