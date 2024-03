Replacement Windows That Allow Homeowners To Use Their Windows

These Akron, OH homeowners were looking to replace their old windows that had been painted shut. We installed Architect SeriesĀ® wood windows with exterior aluminum cladding and removable grilles. The customers' old windows allowed for no airflow and were unable to be opened. The new windows allow for ease when opening and closing and proper ventilation. Casement and awning windows were used throughout this replacement project to increase the functionality and beauty of their home.