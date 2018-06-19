<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Replacement Windows That Allow Homeowners To Use Their Windows

PostedbyJeff Dim

on June 19, 2018

Before

aluminum clade wood window replacement

After

wood window replacement after

Project Scope

These Akron, OH homeowners were looking to replace their old windows that had been painted shut. We installed Architect Series® wood windows with exterior aluminum cladding and removable grilles. The customers' old windows allowed for no airflow and were unable to be opened. The new windows allow for ease when opening and closing and proper ventilation. Casement and awning windows were used throughout this replacement project to increase the functionality and beauty of their home.

Project Gallery

