Screen Patio Transformed To Four-Season Room

These Richfield, OH homeowners were ready for a change from their old screened-in patio. They wanted to transform the space into a temperature-controlled four-season room. Our team worked with Smith Construction to install our casement wood windows.

The new black windows modernized the home's exterior and fit well with its siding and trim. The new windows will help regulate the room's temperature so these homeowners can enjoy it year-round. The new wood windows will also help keep the room energy efficient. Plus, since the windows are casement windows, the homeowners can open them and enjoy the fresh air. Our team also installed a hinged patio door to complement the windows and provide easy access to the four-season room.