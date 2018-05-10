<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Simplified Design for A Timeless Look - Entry Door Makeover

PostedbyJeff Dim

on May 10, 2018

before and after of new fiberglass entry door replacement

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Hudson, OH

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entry Door

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

This homeowner from Hudson, OH needed to replace their entry door and wanted a simple and energy efficient solution. We simplified the design and changed the fiberglass entry door color to blue. It makes a statement, but it's also a simple and timeless look with better energy efficiency.

