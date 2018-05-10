Simplified Design for A Timeless Look - Entry Door Makeover
PostedbyJeff Dim
on May 10, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Hudson, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Entry Door
Products Used:
This homeowner from Hudson, OH needed to replace their entry door and wanted a simple and energy efficient solution. We simplified the design and changed the fiberglass entry door color to blue. It makes a statement, but it's also a simple and timeless look with better energy efficiency.
