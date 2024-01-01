<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Cleveland Sliding Glass Doors

Sliding Glass Doors Provide Convenient Access to the Outdoors

A sliding glass door is a great way to make the most of available light and space within a room. Sliding glass doors glide open within a track rather than swinging into your room, helping to conserve floor space while providing convenient access to your outdoor space, a popular option for suburban homes with large yards like those found in Glenwillow, Solon, and Hudson. This door style can also fit in just as well in a townhome in downtown Cleveland, providing access to a patio overlooking the bustle of the city.

Commonly known as: sliding patio door, sliding door, gliding door, glass door, exterior sliding doors

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Sliding Glass Doors for Different Home Styles

Cleveland is an older city and home to many different home styles including bungalow, arts & crafts, Victorian, English/Tudor revival, and Prairie style. Although considered by some to be a more modern look, sliding glass doors can complement almost any home style. Look to wood finishes, grille patterns, and custom hardware to transform your sliding glass door into a feature of your home’s style. Sliding glass door styling options are available in wood, vinyl, and fiberglass, giving you more choices in colors, finishes, and hardware.

Multiple Panels for Sliding Glass Doors

A growing trend with sliding glass doors is to create a larger opening to the outdoors using multiple panels. Create a wide entrance and let more light in with a 3- or 4-panel sliding glass door. Additional panels can be fixed or operable. Pella has additional options for doors including multi-slide patio doors and bifold patio doors that can take your door to the next level. Homeowners seeking for a unique look may consider double sliding glass doors — doors with two operable gliding panels that open from a center point.

French Style Sliding Patio Doors

Many homeowners prefer the convenience of a sliding glass door but also admire the elegance of a traditional French patio door. You can have the best of both worlds with wooden sliding doors that provide the look of traditional French patio doors, but with the added benefit of more usable space because they slide on a track instead of swinging open on hinges. If your windows have grids, add some grilles in the same pattern to match your sliding glass door with your windows for a cohesive look

Add Privacy to a Sliding Glass Door

Sliding glass door blinds can be added between the glass to provide the flexibility to adjust to your needs. Blinds can be opened, closed, or tilted to provide privacy and filter the incoming light. Between-the-glass blinds are a popular and convenient option for sliding glass doors because they do not get in the way when opening and closing your door and are also protected from dust, dirt, and debris — keeping maintenance to a minimum.

Product Lines

Cleveland Climate Recommendations

Low-E Protection

Keep warm in the winter by helping to reduce the heat loss from your home. Window panes of glass with Advanced Low-E will help keep your home insulated, blocking out the cold and keeping the heat in.

Durable Materials

Frequent storms during the winter bring bitter cold and frozen precipitation. Wood with aluminum cladding, vinyl, and fiberglass are low maintenance and can help stand up to extreme weather.

Weather Protection

Prepare wood doors for bitterly cold winters and semi-humid summers. EnduraClad® and EnduraClad® Plus exterior finishes resist fading and look great for years.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Frequently Asked Questions

