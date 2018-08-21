Three Level Townhome Gets New Vinyl Casement Windows
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown
on August 21, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Downtown Cleveland, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
The homeowner of this three level town home in downtown Cleveland was needing to replace their old drafty windows. We chose to install vinyl casement windows. The new vinyl windows improved energy efficiency and make for easy maintenance.
The awkward elevations on a three level town home made for an interesting installation. The install crew did a great job of working around the difficult conditions and the homeowner is extremely happy with the end result.
Project Gallery
