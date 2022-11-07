Top 5 Convenient Window Accessories

Picking out the best window design and size are important decisions to make when replacing the old windows on your Cleveland home. However, another factor you should consider when selecting your windows is which accessories can enhance their functionality.

Fortunately, finding the right window accessory is easy with Pella's innovative offerings. Here are five window accessories that add convenience and functionality to your home.

1. Easy-Slide Operator

As its name suggests, our easy-slide operator makes opening and closing your windows effortless. The easy-slide operator accessory is available on our fiberglass casement and awning windows. This accessory eliminates the effort required to crank open a window.

Designed to be sleek and slim, the easy-slide operator is conveniently located on the jamb of the casement window or the sill of the awning window. This discreet placement ensures it won’t disrupt the style of your existing window treatments or décor.

The easy-slide operator is engineered with a comfortable grip for smooth operation. Our precision venting technology features a braking system that allows you to secure your window opening to the desired angle or height. This award-winning innovation has been tested to the extremes, ensuring it holds up against dirt and wear and tear.

2. Hardware: Handles and Locks

We offer various hardware and safety accessories to complete your windows. For example, the cam-action accessory securely locks double-hung windows. Our handles come in various styles and shapes so you experience optimal comfort and functionality. Our hardware can help you achieve a modern look or preserve the aesthetic design of your historic home.

3. Smart Home Technology

Smarter technology provides more convenience. Our smart home accessories are powered by Insynctive technology to enhance usability and security. Integrated security sensors can help you use motorized blinds and shades on our products. Get mobile notifications when your windows and doors are opened. A user-friendly remote allows you to operate the motorized blinds from a distance.

4. Window Screens: Hidden Screen and Rolscreen

Window screens are great accessories for your windows. Screens allow fresh air in and keep bugs out. Screens can also safeguard your pets from running through an open window.

Here are the most popular Pella screen choices:

InViewTM Screen . This standard, high-transparency screen allows more light and air into your home than the conventional option.

. This standard, high-transparency screen allows more light and air into your home than the conventional option. Rolscreen® Retractable Screen . This screen rolls up and down like the shade of our casement windows, and rolls away to the side on sliding patio doors.

. This screen rolls up and down like the shade of our casement windows, and rolls away to the side on sliding patio doors. Integrated Rolscreen®. This screen appears when you open your double- or single-hung window and rolls out of sight when the window is closed. This unique screen is available exclusively on our wood and aluminum-clad wood windows .

5. Between-the-Glass Blinds and Shades

Another convenient accessory you can add to your windows is between-the-glass blinds and shades. Many homeowners consider window treatments, and this solution is ideal for those desiring their added convenience. Window treatments between the glass mean the blinds and shades are protected from dust, damage, and fingerprints.

The cordless feature helps increase safety for children and pets. The integrated blinds and shades are exclusive to our wood windows and doors, which are designed in various popular styles and colors.

We Upgraded Wood Windows in a Bedford Heights, OH Home

Our team replaced the wood windows of a Bedford Heights, OH home with new casement windows featuring between-the-glass blinds. These new windows allowed for a fantastic view and lots of natural light, and the blinds offered easy usability and privacy.

Our Cleveland window professionals are here to help you navigate the window selection process: from choosing your window materials, to selecting your preferred style and appropriate accessories. Schedule a free in-home consultation to get started.