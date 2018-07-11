Unique Grille Pattern For New Casement Windows
on July 11, 2018
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Westlake, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Front of Home
Products Used:
The owners of this home in Westlake, OH were looking to replace their old windows with new windows. The customers wanted the same casement style windows but wanted to change the design of the grilles. We installed wood casement windows with Prairie style grilles for a simple and traditional look. The brown color of the exterior aluminum cladding matches the rest of the home. The homeowners were thrilled with their beautiful new windows.
