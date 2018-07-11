<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Unique Grille Pattern For New Casement Windows

PostedbyJeff Dim

on July 11, 2018

Before

Wood Window Replacement with Muntins Before

After

Wood Windows Replacement with Muntins After

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Westlake, OH

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front of Home

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows and Wood Windows

The owners of this home in Westlake, OH were looking to replace their old windows with new windows. The customers wanted the same casement style windows but wanted to change the design of the grilles. We installed wood casement windows with Prairie style grilles for a simple and traditional look. The brown color of the exterior aluminum cladding matches the rest of the home. The homeowners were thrilled with their beautiful new windows.

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now