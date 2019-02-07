University Heights Home Gets Front and Back Entry Door Replacement
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown
on February 7, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
University Heights, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Front and Back Entryway
Products Used:
These University Heights homeowners wanted to upgrade both entryways in their home. In the front they wanted a door with a pop of color and in the back they wanted a door that was classic and clean looking. We installed a red fiberglass entry door in the front of the home and a white fiberglass entry door in the back of the home. In the front, the homeowners really wanted to keep the framing around the door so we trimmed out the door with new fluted fypon in order to keep the exterior look around the door. Both entryways complement each other perfectly and upgrade the overall aesthetic of the home.
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.