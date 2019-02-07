<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
University Heights Home Gets Front and Back Entry Door Replacement

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on February 7, 2019

Before

before image of front door on university heights home with new fiberglass entry door

After

after image of front door on university heights home with new fiberglass entry door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    University Heights, OH

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front and Back Entryway

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

These University Heights homeowners wanted to upgrade both entryways in their home. In the front they wanted a door with a pop of color and in the back they wanted a door that was classic and clean looking. We installed a red fiberglass entry door in the front of the home and a white fiberglass entry door in the back of the home. In the front, the homeowners really wanted to keep the framing around the door so we trimmed out the door with new fluted fypon in order to keep the exterior look around the door. Both entryways complement each other perfectly and upgrade the overall aesthetic of the home.

Project Gallery

