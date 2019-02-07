University Heights Home Gets Front and Back Entry Door Replacement

These University Heights homeowners wanted to upgrade both entryways in their home. In the front they wanted a door with a pop of color and in the back they wanted a door that was classic and clean looking. We installed a red fiberglass entry door in the front of the home and a white fiberglass entry door in the back of the home. In the front, the homeowners really wanted to keep the framing around the door so we trimmed out the door with new fluted fypon in order to keep the exterior look around the door. Both entryways complement each other perfectly and upgrade the overall aesthetic of the home.