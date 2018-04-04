Variety of Wood Window Styles Featured in New Construction Home
on April 4, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Cleveland, OH
Age of Structure:
New Construction
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
A mix of styles of Pella wood windows were used throughout this beautiful brand new home in Cleveland. Many of the wood windows feature between-the-glass blinds - great for privacy and easy maintenance.
Project Gallery
