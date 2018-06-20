<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Vibrant Windows Replace Faded Windows on Traditional Salem Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on June 20, 2018

Before

Traditional house wood window replacement

After

red double-hung windows

Project Scope

The homeowner of this traditional style home in Salem, OH was looking to replace his windows to their former glory with a vibrant red color. The old window color had faded over time but we were able to match the colors. We used double-hung wood windows throughout the home in a Brick Red color. The double-hung windows allow for airflow through the house along with easy cleaning for the homeowner. In the end the homeowner was happy with the new windows and vibrant new color. The color is beautiful and the windows function better than the originals.

Project Gallery

