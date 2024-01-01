<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Cleveland Vinyl Windows

Vinyl is an Affordable and Energy-Efficient Window Material

Cleveland is an older city filled with traditional homes, such as the Tudor-style houses in West Akron or the Colonial homes in Shaker Heights. There have been many advances in energy efficiency in the years since these homes were built and previously updated, so many homeowners modernize their home with new energy-efficient vinyl windows. Vinyl is a strong and durable material that requires little maintenance. The multi-chambered frames and fully-welded sashes help reduce heat escaping your home and drafts creeping in. With the addition of double-pane or triple-pane glass, vinyl windows can maximize your energy efficiency.

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Black Vinyl Frames

A white house with black windows is a modern design trend. The basic colors stand for elegance and provide maximum contrast on your home’s exterior. Black window frames are being used with many other colors too, even darker tones. The modern influence of black exterior window trim is even making it into renovations of traditional homes in historic neighborhoods like Tremont.

Basement Windows

Basement windows can experience the weather and conditions differently than windows in the rest of your home. Dirt and debris from the ground blows against them. Rain storms can flood low-lying areas near basement or egress windows. And piles of snow can build up in front of them and sit for months. Vinyl basement windows offer the strength and durability to hold up to all these conditions.

American Craftsman Windows

American Craftsman-style homes are more modern than the Tudor, Victorian and Colonial houses found in Cleveland. Craftsman bungalows were an economical type of home and homeowners still favor affordable windows like vinyl. Wood decorative features are common in Craftsman homes and vinyl windows can be customized to match.

Double-Pane and Triple-Pane Windows

Traditionally, windows only had a single pane of glass. Replacing the single-pane windows on an older home with new double-pane or triple-pane windows helps reduce your energy costs. In addition to the extra panes of glass, there’s Argon gas between the panes for even more insulation. The added energy efficiency of double and triple panes helps protect your home from the cold Cleveland winters and seasonal extremes.

Product Lines

Cleveland Climate Recommendations

Glass Glazing

Glazing windows can help seal out the weather — including freezing temps and precipitation — and help you maintain a comfortable home climate.

Low-E Protection

Get year-round protection with Low-E insulating glass. The added protection helps provide balanced insulation from Cleveland’s cool winters and moderate summers.

Dual-Pane or Triple-Pane Glass

Energy efficient windows with double-pane or triple-pane glass can help lower energy costs. The extra layers of glass have insulating gas between the panes to help insulate your home.

Cleveland Window Replacement

In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Explore Your Options with an Expert

A Pella Windows & Doors of Cleveland expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home — and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate.

Frequently Asked Questions

