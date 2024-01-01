Black Vinyl Frames A white house with black windows is a modern design trend. The basic colors stand for elegance and provide maximum contrast on your home’s exterior. Black window frames are being used with many other colors too, even darker tones. The modern influence of black exterior window trim is even making it into renovations of traditional homes in historic neighborhoods like Tremont.

Basement Windows Basement windows can experience the weather and conditions differently than windows in the rest of your home. Dirt and debris from the ground blows against them. Rain storms can flood low-lying areas near basement or egress windows. And piles of snow can build up in front of them and sit for months. Vinyl basement windows offer the strength and durability to hold up to all these conditions.

American Craftsman Windows American Craftsman-style homes are more modern than the Tudor, Victorian and Colonial houses found in Cleveland. Craftsman bungalows were an economical type of home and homeowners still favor affordable windows like vinyl. Wood decorative features are common in Craftsman homes and vinyl windows can be customized to match.