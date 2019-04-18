Westlake Window Replacement Opens Up Living Room
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown
on April 18, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Westlake, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Living Room
Products Used:
This Westlake, Ohio, homeowner wanted to update their living room window and make the room more open.
A 4-panel window combination was replaced with a 3-panel casement window combination that helped open up the living room and provided the homeowner with exactly what they imagined.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.