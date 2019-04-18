<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Westlake Window Replacement Opens Up Living Room

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on April 18, 2019

Before

westlake home - before window replacement

After

westlake window replacement

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Westlake, OH

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Living Room

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows

This Westlake, Ohio, homeowner wanted to update their living room window and make the room more open.

A 4-panel window combination was replaced with a 3-panel casement window combination that helped open up the living room and provided the homeowner with exactly what they imagined.

