Window Replacement Brightens Up Living Room

This Euclid, Ohio, homeowner knew there were old windows that had been walled over framing their fireplace. They hated how dark the living room was and were looking to renovate the living room to make it more modern. Letting in more light was a huge part of that renovation.

We removed the wall over the windows and saw the old windows were damaged and desperately in need of replacing.

We installed Pella® 250 Series vinyl casement windows with grilles between the glass. This replacement let a ton of light into the living room and really beautified the fireplace area. The overall renovation modernized the living room and made it a welcoming and cozy space.