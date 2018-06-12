Window Replacement for A Historical Match to Current Windows

The homeowners had the unique request to match the historic windows of their Columbus, Ohio, home. They needed to replace the windows on the second floor but wanted to keep the historic look present on the windows on the first floor.

For this project the team used wood casement windows with curved tops and Integral Light Technology® (ILT) grilles. ILT grilles give the look of individual glass panes to accurately match historic detail. It creates the most authentic look of true-divided-light windows.

The new windows improved the functionality while maintaining the original look of the house.