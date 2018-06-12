<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Window Replacement for A Historical Match to Current Windows

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on June 12, 2018

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Columbus, OH

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Windows on second floor

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows and Wood Windows

The homeowners had the unique request to match the historic windows of their Columbus, Ohio, home. They needed to replace the windows on the second floor but wanted to keep the historic look present on the windows on the first floor.

For this project the team used wood casement windows with curved tops and Integral Light Technology® (ILT) grilles. ILT grilles give the look of individual glass panes to accurately match historic detail. It creates the most authentic look of true-divided-light windows.

The new windows improved the functionality while maintaining the original look of the house.

Before

Window Replacement of historic house

After

Window replacement of historic house
Window Replacement of historic house

