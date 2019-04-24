Window Replacement Leaves Homeowner with More Energy Efficient Windows
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown
on April 24, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Westlake, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Living Room
Products Used:
The customer wanted to replace a group of windows in their home to increase energy efficiency. Wood casement windows with transoms and removable prairie grilles, along with a stained interior, were installed. These new windows now provide better energy efficiency and match the old windows in the home perfectly.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.