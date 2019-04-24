<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Window Replacement Leaves Homeowner with More Energy Efficient Windows

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on April 24, 2019

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Westlake, OH

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Living Room

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows and Wood Windows

The customer wanted to replace a group of windows in their home to increase energy efficiency. Wood casement windows with transoms and removable prairie grilles, along with a stained interior, were installed. These new windows now provide better energy efficiency and match the old windows in the home perfectly.

