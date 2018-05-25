<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Window Replacement With Mixed Materials

PostedbyJeff Dim

on May 25, 2018

Before

old vinyl green windows

After

new wood windows with green exterior cladding

Project Scope

This North Royalton, OH home was in need of new windows. The homeowners wanted wood casement windows in the main house and vinyl sliding windows in the four seasons room. The main house wood windows had Hartford Green exterior cladding to match the home's trim and a natural pine interior. Our team removed two original awnings and replaced two large windows in the openings for an unobstructed view.

Project Gallery

