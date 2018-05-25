Window Replacement With Mixed Materials
PostedbyJeff Dim
on May 25, 2018
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
North Royalton, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
This North Royalton, OH home was in need of new windows. The homeowners wanted wood casement windows in the main house and vinyl sliding windows in the four seasons room. The main house wood windows had Hartford Green exterior cladding to match the home's trim and a natural pine interior. Our team removed two original awnings and replaced two large windows in the openings for an unobstructed view.
