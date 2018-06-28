<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Windows Enclose Sunroom for Year-Round Use

PostedbyJeff Dim

on June 28, 2018

Before

Sun room Window Replacement Before

After

ventilation for a double-hung window

Project Scope

The owners of this Bedford Heights, OH home were wanting to insulate their sun room for year-round use. Originally this sun room only had screens on it with flimsy grilles attached to the interior. We replaced the screened openings with vinyl double-hung windows with grilles between-the-glass. The new windows allowed the customers to spend Christmas watching the snow fall in their enclosed sun room. They can now keep the room warm during cold weather, and ventilate the room during warmer months.

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now