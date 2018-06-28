Windows Enclose Sunroom for Year-Round Use

The owners of this Bedford Heights, OH home were wanting to insulate their sun room for year-round use. Originally this sun room only had screens on it with flimsy grilles attached to the interior. We replaced the screened openings with vinyl double-hung windows with grilles between-the-glass. The new windows allowed the customers to spend Christmas watching the snow fall in their enclosed sun room. They can now keep the room warm during cold weather, and ventilate the room during warmer months.