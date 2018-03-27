<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Wood Entry Door & Casement Windows in New Home

PostedbyJeff Dim

on March 27, 2018

Wood entry door in rustic walnut with unique transom

Project Scope

Reaser Construction used a gorgeous real wood entry door on their most recent new construction home. Paired with the unique transom overhead, this front door is a total showstopper for the entryway.

Black casement windows are used throughout the home and complement the overall color scheme nicely. The mix of materials and colors on the home really adds a modern twist.

Project Gallery

