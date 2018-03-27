Wood Entry Door & Casement Windows in New Home
PostedbyJeff Dim
on March 27, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Age of Structure:
New Construction
Area of Structure Involved:
Front Door
Products Used:
Reaser Construction used a gorgeous real wood entry door on their most recent new construction home. Paired with the unique transom overhead, this front door is a total showstopper for the entryway.
Black casement windows are used throughout the home and complement the overall color scheme nicely. The mix of materials and colors on the home really adds a modern twist.
Project Gallery
