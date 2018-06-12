<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Wood Window Replacement For Historic Ohio Brick Home

PostedbyJeff Dim

on June 12, 2018

Before

window replacement in brick house before

After

Window Replacement in brick house

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Akron-Fairlawn Heights, OH

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire Home

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows and Double-Hung Windows

The homeowners of this historic brick home in Akron-Fairlawn Heights, Ohio, were looking to replace their old windows, but wanted to keep the original aesthetic of the home.

The customers decided to go with wood double-hung windows with exterior aluminum cladding. The customers wanted easy-to-clean windows, which is why we chose double-hung with between-the-glass grilles. In the end, we were able to keep the original look of the windows while also updating them with modern features.

Project Gallery

