Wood Window Replacement For Historic Ohio Brick Home

The homeowners of this historic brick home in Akron-Fairlawn Heights, Ohio, were looking to replace their old windows, but wanted to keep the original aesthetic of the home.

The customers decided to go with wood double-hung windows with exterior aluminum cladding. The customers wanted easy-to-clean windows, which is why we chose double-hung with between-the-glass grilles. In the end, we were able to keep the original look of the windows while also updating them with modern features.