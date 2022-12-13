Wood Windows and Doors Bring Easy Access and Natural Lighting To Park Shelter

Our team worked on Big Creek Improvements Deep Woods Shelter to install new Architect Traditional and Reserve Traditional fixed direct set and vented awning windows along with outswing doors in Chardon, OH. We worked in partnership with Peninsula Architects and Hummel Construction to achieve the building's modern aesthetic.

The doors provide easy access into the building, and the large, fixed wood windows bring natural light into the building and add to the updated look. In addition, the doors and windows go great with the wood exterior of the building.