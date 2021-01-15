Yes, You Can Replace Your Windows in the Winter Even in Northeast Ohio

Typically, when homeowners think ‘home improvement’, they think of summer. This is due to the fact that a lot of home improvement, from your siding to your roof, to a whole addition to your home, needs to be done in the summer, or at least, during warmer weather. Homeowners are worried about the cold and how long their home will be exposed to it during these updates and renovations. Windows used to fall into this category as well. There would be a huge hole in your home! Of course, you didn’t want to replace your windows in the chilliest months of the year!

While the winters in Cleveland certainly haven’t gotten any warmer, the technology and process for replacing your windows have improved vastly. As a result, replacing your windows in the winter now can prove to be no more of an energy efficiency issue than it is in the summer months.

How is this possible when you’re still creating gaping holes in your home?

Window Installation Process

While industry standard used to be (and for some companies still is) replacing windows by removing all the windows from your home and then installing the new ones, our Pella Installers use a one-by-one approach.

This means that they prepare the new window, remove your old window and install the new window before even moving on to the next window to be replaced. This limits the time your home is exposed to the weather and will have very little effect on your monthly energy bill.

Snow and Slush

Other than your home being exposed to the cold weather via your window installations, there is also the concern of the install dragging in snow, slush and mud. Pella Installers mitigate this in a multitude of ways. One is that when they’re in-home, they wear boot covers. Another is the careful draping of drop cloths on your floor or carpet and any surrounding furniture that could be potentially affected by the installation. In addition to both these precautions, our installers do additional cleaning after your install and it’s not uncommon to see homeowners rave about how well our installers clean up after themselves — some even say they leave it cleaner than when they got there.

Other Winter Weather Window Replacement Wins

Not convinced and still thinking you have to wait till summer for your install? Replacing your windows in the winter, when you notice the cold chill, can actually have some distinct benefits as well. Not only will you save money on your energy bill for the rest of the long Northeast Ohio winter, but you’ll also notice an immediate change in your comfort levels and control of the temperature within your home.

In addition, you might also find better deals during the winter. This is due to installers being busier during the warmer seasons and trying to drive more business during the winter months, where they tend to be slightly slower.

Ask your installer about winter window replacement deals to find out more or check out our current promos.