Your Guide to Window Style Vocabulary

Bay and Bow Windows

Bay and bow windows are the ones you see that extend past the walls of a home. They are a combination of windows that are angled to form sort of a curve. The difference between bay and bow windows is that bay windows typically are only three windows — two operable windows angled to join with one central fixed panel — and bow windows are typically four or more windows all joined together to curve away from and then back to your home. These windows are great for large openings in areas where you’d like a lot of light.