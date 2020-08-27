Your Guide to Window Style Vocabulary
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown
on August 27, 2020
Casement, double-hung, sliding windows, and more. You’re searching online trying to find the right fit for your home and might be getting confused as to the different styles of windows all of these window companies keep talking about.
Awning Windows
Awning windows are windows that swing out from the bottom with the turn of a handle. You typically see them hinged at the top and horizontally oriented. They can be a great option for homeowners who are looking for extra ventilation and more light within a space. Pella awning windows are available in three materials: wood, fiberglass, or vinyl.
Bay and Bow Windows
Bay and bow windows are the ones you see that extend past the walls of a home. They are a combination of windows that are angled to form sort of a curve. The difference between bay and bow windows is that bay windows typically are only three windows — two operable windows angled to join with one central fixed panel — and bow windows are typically four or more windows all joined together to curve away from and then back to your home. These windows are great for large openings in areas where you’d like a lot of light.
Casement Windows
Casement windows are similar to awning windows insofar as they’re hinged and operate by swinging outward with the turn of a handle. They’re different from awning windows in their orientation as they typically are vertically oriented and swing either left or right. Casement windows can be a great choice for difficult-to-reach spaces or when your home typically gets a breeze from one certain direction (and you’d like to capture that fresh air).
Custom Windows
Custom windows are the simplest to explain as they’re exactly as they sound: custom to your home and preferences. From a unique shape to a French casement window, the options for custom windows are practically endless. If this is what you’re looking for, it’s best to discuss your options with a sales consultant early on in the process of replacing your windows.
Double-Hung Windows
Double-hung windows are one of the most common windows you see in your neighborhood. They have two sliding slashes that slide down from the top and up from the bottom, allowing for optimal ventilation. Pella’s Double-hung windows also allow you to tilt in the sashes in order to make cleaning the outside of a window a breeze — no pun intended!
Sliding Windows
Sliding windows are also extremely popular, especially in contemporary styled homes. Their name indicates how they operate, by sliding open either to the left or right. Sliding windows provide great ventilation and are offered in vinyl or fiberglass options.
Single-Hung Windows
Single-hung windows are a lot like double-hung window in terms of style, but instead of having two movable sashes, they just have one. The bottom sash moves up and down to allow for ventilation while the top sash remains fixed. Pella single-hung windows are available in wood, fiberglass, and vinyl.
Picture Windows
Picture windows, sometimes referred to as fixed-frame windows, are non-operable windows that homeowners love when they’re trying to let a lot of natural light into their home. Because they’re non-operable, you can get them in extremely large sizes and they’re extremely energy efficient.
