4-Panel Sliding Glass Door Lets in Natural Light
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus
on June 20, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Franklin County, OH
Age of Structure:
Unkown
Area of Structure Involved:
Patio
Products Used:
Before
After
This Franklin County, Ohio, homeowner had an old patio door that was drafty and extremely energy inefficient. They already had a good amount of glass in their patio door system, but wanted the replacement to let in even more light.
We installed a 4-panel wood sliding patio door from Pella's Lifestyle Series, which has greater areas of glass to allow more light into the home.
The homeowner is ecstatic with the result and so happy with the look of their patio and dining areas!
