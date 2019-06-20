4-Panel Sliding Glass Door Lets in Natural Light

This Franklin County, Ohio, homeowner had an old patio door that was drafty and extremely energy inefficient. They already had a good amount of glass in their patio door system, but wanted the replacement to let in even more light.

We installed a 4-panel wood sliding patio door from Pella's Lifestyle Series, which has greater areas of glass to allow more light into the home.

The homeowner is ecstatic with the result and so happy with the look of their patio and dining areas!