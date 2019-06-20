<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
4-Panel Sliding Glass Door Lets in Natural Light

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus

on June 20, 2019

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Franklin County, OH

  • Age of Structure:

    Unkown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Patio

  • Products Used:

    Sliding Patio Door

Before

Old double sliding glass patio doors with traditional grille pattern

After

Exterior view of new wood double sliding glass doors with traditional grille pattern
Interior view of double sliding patio doors made of wood with traditional grille pattern

This Franklin County, Ohio, homeowner had an old patio door that was drafty and extremely energy inefficient. They already had a good amount of glass in their patio door system, but wanted the replacement to let in even more light.

We installed a 4-panel wood sliding patio door from Pella's Lifestyle Series, which has greater areas of glass to allow more light into the home. 

The homeowner is ecstatic with the result and so happy with the look of their patio and dining areas!

