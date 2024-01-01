<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Innovative, High Quality Windows and Doors

ReplacementHomeowners replacing windows & doorsNew ConstructionHomeowners working with a builder or contractorTrade ProfessionalsContractors, Builders & Architects

Pella Windows & Doors of Columbus

Upgrade the curb appeal and energy efficiency of your home with a new or replacement window or door from Pella of Columbus. We proudly bring Central Ohio homeowners a personalized experience when it comes to buying windows and doors.

Since 1925, Pella has been crafting beautiful, high-quality windows & doors. With a wide selection of wood, fiberglass and vinyl windows and an array of patio and entry door systems, our team is here to help you find the perfect product for your home.

Through an initial, free in-home consultation, our team of expert Pella installers will work with you on your project, from beginning to end. Plus, with some of the best warranties in the industry, like The Pella Care Guarantee, Central Ohio homeowners like you can have peace of mind.

We are committed to being our best, creating a positive workplace and having a positive impact on our Central Ohio community. Come see our state-of-the-art, energy-efficient glass selections and our quality craftsmanship up close in our showroom at the corner of Gemini & Polaris Parkway, near the Polaris Mall. 

Schedule a Consultation

PELLA NOW, PAY LATER

50% Off Qualifying Installations1

OR

0% APR for 60 Months2

Claim Offer

Columbus Window Replacement

In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.

Energy Efficient Windows and Doors

Energy Efficient Windows and Doors

Pella Corporation is an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year five years in a row. Learn more about how windows and doors can reduce the costs of heating and cooling your home.

Local Trending Products

Nearby Showrooms