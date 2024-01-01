Upgrade the curb appeal and energy efficiency of your home with a new or replacement window or door from Pella of Columbus. We proudly bring Central Ohio homeowners a personalized experience when it comes to buying windows and doors.

Since 1925, Pella has been crafting beautiful, high-quality windows & doors. With a wide selection of wood, fiberglass and vinyl windows and an array of patio and entry door systems, our team is here to help you find the perfect product for your home.

Through an initial, free in-home consultation, our team of expert Pella installers will work with you on your project, from beginning to end. Plus, with some of the best warranties in the industry, like The Pella Care Guarantee, Central Ohio homeowners like you can have peace of mind.

We are committed to being our best, creating a positive workplace and having a positive impact on our Central Ohio community. Come see our state-of-the-art, energy-efficient glass selections and our quality craftsmanship up close in our showroom at the corner of Gemini & Polaris Parkway, near the Polaris Mall.