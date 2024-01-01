Pella Windows & Doors of Columbus
Upgrade the curb appeal and energy efficiency of your home with a new or replacement window or door from Pella of Columbus. We proudly bring Central Ohio homeowners a personalized experience when it comes to buying windows and doors.
Since 1925, Pella has been crafting beautiful, high-quality windows & doors. With a wide selection of wood, fiberglass and vinyl windows and an array of patio and entry door systems, our team is here to help you find the perfect product for your home.
Through an initial, free in-home consultation, our team of expert Pella installers will work with you on your project, from beginning to end. Plus, with some of the best warranties in the industry, like The Pella Care Guarantee, Central Ohio homeowners like you can have peace of mind.
We are committed to being our best, creating a positive workplace and having a positive impact on our Central Ohio community. Come see our state-of-the-art, energy-efficient glass selections and our quality craftsmanship up close in our showroom at the corner of Gemini & Polaris Parkway, near the Polaris Mall.
Columbus Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
Energy Efficient Windows and Doors
Pella Corporation is an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year five years in a row. Learn more about how windows and doors can reduce the costs of heating and cooling your home.
Local Trending Products
- Columbus French Doors
Columbus French Doors
- Columbus Sliding Glass Doors
Columbus Sliding Glass Doors
- Columbus Front Doors
Columbus Front Doors
- Columbus Bifold Patio Doors
Columbus Bifold Patio Doors
Nearby Showrooms
Pella Window and Door Showroom of Columbus
9009 Gemini ParkwayColumbus, OH 43240
Call Now:(614) 890-2000
Service:(614) 890-2000