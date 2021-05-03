5 Must-Haves to Create an Amazing Indoor-Outdoor Living Space

A patio door that can complement your indoor and outdoor accessories while bringing those areas together will be sure to get reactions from your guests. With the multi-slide patio doors, you can have your second kitchen outside; you can cook and prep food inside and carry it directly outside or have tables with food in both areas! You can also use these patio doors to let sunlight and the summer breeze in. Overall, multi-slide patio doors will be able to create an even bigger open concept living area.

Pella offers multi-slide patio doors that are great for opening up your home and creating a unique indoor/outdoor living space. They blur the lines between indoor and outdoor living. These patio doors can have up to 10 panels that open up and tuck into pockets from one side to another or from the middle so that the doors can seem to disappear into the wall. The panels can be opened and closed manually, or they can be controlled automatically. This allows an effortless push of a button if you wish for them to be automatic.

Multi-slide patio doors can be opened from one side or from the middle to create the design and feel that you want. The tracks that they ride on can also be made straight, curved, or meet at a 90-degree corner. Multi-slide patio doors can tuck out of sight in a wall pocket or be stacked together. These doors provide a large viewable area and bring in tons of natural light. Pella multi-slide patio doors are available in the Pella Reserve and Architect Series in either traditional or contemporary styles. Spring and summer bring fun. Updating and creating an innovative and entertaining indoor-outdoor space will allow your home to host a variety of parties and fun activities for your friends and family. On the list of key elements include outdoor furniture, outdoor kitchen equipment, a centerpiece like a pool, a fire pit, and more importantly, Pella’s multi-slide patio door to tie everything together.

