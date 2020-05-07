8 Great Ways to Update Your Patio For Summer
Pella Windows & Doors of Columbus
May 7, 2020
With summer right around the corner and all the time we're spending at home, our patios might soon become our new favorite spot for soaking up the sun. Whether you’re looking to completely renovate your patio, or you're simply looking for a few cleaning tips to get it summer-ready, here are some of our favorite patio upgrades and updates worth considering.
1. Container Garden and Outdoor Potted Plants
Usually, your patio looks out onto plenty of backyard greenery. But by adding a container garden you'll not only get some extra color and life on your concrete patio, you'll get some delicious fruits and vegetables for the whole family to enjoy! If you like the idea of more greenery on your patio, but container gardens (and keeping plants alive) aren't really your speed, try simpler and more sustainable potted plants. For those with vertical spaces such as pavilions or gazebo structures, consider incorporating some hanging plants as well.
2. Update the Color: Concrete, Railing, Wood
Winters are tough in the Midwest and Northeast. They’re especially tough on our outdoor areas. After the impacts of the winter weather, try updating your concrete by pressure washing or even painting it. You can paint or re-stain the railing and wood of your patio as well. This update can make a huge difference to the overall look of your patio while remaining budget-friendly.
3. Upgrade Your Patio Furniture
People often think they have to spend thousands on expensive patio furniture. While a completely new set of patio furniture can be a fantastic addition to your patio, if that’s not in the budget this year, try updating your patio furniture with a more budget-friendly option. Cushion covers, repainting or re-staining patio furniture wood, or even adding a few smaller and less expensive pieces of patio furniture can really upgrade the area without having to completely replace everything.
4. Add a Firepit
Before thinking about this addition, be sure your local city ordinances allow you to have and use fire pits. If they do, this can be a great patio upgrade. Not only will it look fantastic, but spending time near firepits can be a great way to bond with family and friends. With a variety of sizes and styles available, you're sure to find one that fits your size needs and match your patio style perfectly.
5. Upgrade Your Patio Door
A malfunctioning patio door can make going back and forth with food, drinks and games for the kids a pain. But a malfunctioning patio door isn't the only reason you may want a replacement. Your patio door smooths the transition from your indoor and outdoor space. The more cohesive this transition is, the more enjoyable your time spent in both areas of your home will be. While what’s best depends on your home’s layout and your personal preferences, if you're hoping to incorporate a lot of light and make your patio door a joy to use, a large sliding glass door might be perfect for your home. Sliding glass doors let in ample light and are easy to use. If you’re looking to significantly upgrade your patio area and also want to integrate your inner and outer spaces, try a multi-slide patio door. Multi-slide patio doors can provide a more modern aesthetic and allow you to combine your spaces when you’d like or keep them separate the rest of the time.
6. Add Some Color
You use your patio during one of the brightest and most colorful seasons of the year: summer. You can creatively incorporate some more color to your patio area by adding plant holders, plant stands, decorative tile, interesting cushions and outdoor blankets and, of course, any other colorful décor!
7. Consider New Light
It might seem odd to add light to your outdoor space, but patios are just as great at night as they are during the day! This is especially true if you have a fire pit. You can add some light with overhead fixtures (if you have the capability) or by adding solar-powered lights in the ground as well as more traditional methods, such as lamps and lanterns.
8. Rugs Can Be for Your Patio, Too
Not only can this be a great way to add color to your patio space, but it can also cozy up the area. Just be sure to get outdoor material to avoid damaging the rug.
Regardless of how you plan to update and upgrade your patio, even making small changes will make the space an area you want to spend time in. From taking your morning coffee, to working from home, to spending the evening with the family around the firepit, a good patio makes for a great day!
