8 Ways to Prepare Your Home for Winter in Columbus

The first hurdle to jump when preparing for winter is your furnace. At the very least, check and change your furnace filter, if you’re looking to go above and beyond, schedule service with a professional for a full-fledged check and tune-up. This can also be a good idea if your furnace is beginning to get a bit older.

The second is an easier fix, but one that can really maximize the heat your furnace is providing: switch the direction of your fans. This will force all of the hot air hanging in your ceilings down to the space where you and your family occupy, keeping you all warm!