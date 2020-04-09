Architect Series Awning Windows Upgrade Columbus Home

This Columbus, Ohio homeowner wanted new windows that matched the shape of their previous windows while also revamping their color selection and boosting the home's energy efficiency.

The homeowner was certain they wanted to replace the old windows’ color but needed some help deciding upon a new color scheme.

To brighten the outside of the home, the Pella Columbus team suggested white windows from the Architect Series. White contemporary awning windows both brighten the home’s aesthetic, upgrading the overall look and improving the home’s energy efficiency.