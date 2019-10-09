Architect Series Patio Door Replacement Upgrades Columbus Patio

This Columbus, Ohio, homeowner's old patio door was worn out and was requiring a lot of exterior maintenance.

The homeowner was looking to upgrade the overall aesthetic of his patio and also reduce the amount of upkeep and maintenance the door required from him.

We replaced the old patio door with an Architect Series French Patio Door. The door has a beautiful clad exterior in almond that goes with the siding of the home and overall look of the patio perfectly.