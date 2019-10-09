Architect Series Patio Door Replacement Upgrades Columbus Patio
on October 9, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Columbus, OH
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Patio
Products Used:
Before
After
This Columbus, Ohio, homeowner's old patio door was worn out and was requiring a lot of exterior maintenance.
The homeowner was looking to upgrade the overall aesthetic of his patio and also reduce the amount of upkeep and maintenance the door required from him.
We replaced the old patio door with an Architect Series French Patio Door. The door has a beautiful clad exterior in almond that goes with the siding of the home and overall look of the patio perfectly.
