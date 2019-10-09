<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Architect Series Patio Door Replacement Upgrades Columbus Patio

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus

on October 9, 2019

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Columbus, OH

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Patio

  • Products Used:

    Hinged French Patio Doors

Before

Old, damaged French patio doors

After

New aluminum-clad, wood French patio doors

This Columbus, Ohio, homeowner's old patio door was worn out and was requiring a lot of exterior maintenance.

The homeowner was looking to upgrade the overall aesthetic of his patio and also reduce the amount of upkeep and maintenance the door required from him.

We replaced the old patio door with an Architect Series French Patio Door. The door has a beautiful clad exterior in almond that goes with the siding of the home and overall look of the patio perfectly.

