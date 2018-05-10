Awning Kitchen Window Replacement

These Columbus homeowners needed to replace their patio door and double hung window in the kitchen. We replaced the kitchen window with an awning window style. It has a larger expanse of glass than the original double-hung because there is no sash in the middle. Awning windows are perfect for over the kitchen sink due to the easy-to-reach hardware for opening the window. You don't have to reach over the sink to pull up a sash like a double-hung window. The homeowners now enjoy a kitchen window that is easy to open with unimpeded sight lines to their backyard.

The black sliding patio door complements the kitchen window to make the kitchen and dining room space more cohesive.