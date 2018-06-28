Awning Windows Update Sun Room

These homeowners were looking to enjoy their Columbus, OH sun room year-round. Originally the room had thin plastic shades that allowed for little light to be brought into the sun room. Along with improving the light the customers also wanted to better insulate the room during the summer months.

We decided to use vinyl awning windows because they allow for open sight lines into the yard and are a low maintenance material. The customers chose an almond color to match their house. The new windows insulate the room, allowing for the house's AC to cool the room.