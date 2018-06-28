<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Awning Windows Update Sun Room

Pella Windows & Doors of Columbus

on June 28, 2018

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Columbus, OH

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Sun room

  • Products Used:

    Awning Windows and Vinyl Windows

Before

Sunroom window replacement before

After

Sunroom window replacement before

Before

Sunroom window replacement after

After

Sunroom window replacement after
Sunroom Window replacement after

These homeowners were looking to enjoy their Columbus, OH sun room year-round. Originally the room had thin plastic shades that allowed for little light to be brought into the sun room. Along with improving the light the customers also wanted to better insulate the room during the summer months. 

We decided to use vinyl awning windows because they allow for open sight lines into the yard and are a low maintenance material. The customers chose an almond color to match their house. The new windows insulate the room, allowing for the house's AC to cool the room. 

