Beautiful Complement: Architect Series Casement Windows

Posted by Pella Windows & Doors of Columbus

on June 26, 2020

Bexley Ohio home black casement windows with traditional grilles

Project Scope

These Bexley, Ohio homeowners wanted new casement windows to modernize their home while retaining, and complementing, the elegance of their white brick exterior. 

To accomplish this, we worked with the homeowner to install stunning black casement windows featuring traditional grilles. 

The black on white contrast makes the home pop in a classic way that the homeowners can't stop talking about. 

Project Gallery

