Beautiful Complement: Architect Series Casement Windows
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus
on June 26, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Bexley, OH
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Side of home
Products Used:
These Bexley, Ohio homeowners wanted new casement windows to modernize their home while retaining, and complementing, the elegance of their white brick exterior.
To accomplish this, we worked with the homeowner to install stunning black casement windows featuring traditional grilles.
The black on white contrast makes the home pop in a classic way that the homeowners can't stop talking about.
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.