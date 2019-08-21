Beautiful Fiberglass Entry Door Enhances Curb Appeal

This Hilliard, Ohio, customer wanted an entry door that would upgrade their home's curb appeal.

They thought a wood door would do this best but wanted something more low-maintenance.

We installed a Craftsman-style fiberglass door that looks just like real wood. Decorative glass in the door and sidelight enhances the Craftsman vibe and adds to the overall curb appeal of the home. The homeowners also love the Eldridge Gray interior color that gives the entryway a pop of modern color.