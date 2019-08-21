<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Beautiful Fiberglass Entry Door Enhances Curb Appeal

on August 21, 2019

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Hilliard, OH

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entryway

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

Before

Exterior view of old entry door with sidelight

After

New Craftsman-style wood-look fiberglass entry door with decorative glass and sidelight

Before

Interior view of old entry door with sidelight

After

Interior view of new fiberglass entry door with decorative glass

This Hilliard, Ohio, customer wanted an entry door that would upgrade their home's curb appeal.

They thought a wood door would do this best but wanted something more low-maintenance.

We installed a Craftsman-style fiberglass door that looks just like real wood. Decorative glass in the door and sidelight enhances the Craftsman vibe and adds to the overall curb appeal of the home. The homeowners also love the Eldridge Gray interior color that gives the entryway a pop of modern color.

