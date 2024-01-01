<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Columbus Bifold Patio Doors

Folding Walls of Glass are the Definition of Modern Style

Like other college towns, Columbus is rooted in the history of its university, with the campus and surrounding neighborhoods serving as an architectural time capsule. The rapid growth in the city today is trending away from tradition and moving toward modern design. 

A bifold patio door is a combination of large, glass panels that creates the appearance of a glass wall on a building in Downtown Columbus. Closed, they provide a modern aesthetic and clean sightlines of the city. Opened, the panels fold up one by one, stack up out of sight and open up an entire wall of your home to the outdoors.

Commonly known as: folding patio doors, folding exterior doors, exterior bifold doors, accordion patio doors, concertina doors, folding glass patio doors, bifold outside doors

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Modern Design

From front doors to French doors, modern style is popular in Central Ohio. Folding patio doors are a favorite of modern home design. For homeowners in search of modern living room ideas or kitchen ideas, bifold patio doors bring an abundance of sunlight and create wide openings for connected entertainment spaces inside and outside your home.

Wooden Patio Doors

On the farm and in modern homes, wood is a major design element and the most recognizable characteristic of any modern design offshoot. Wood bifold patio doors provide natural beauty. You can paint or stain them to match your floors, trim and other interior elements, or provide contrast with a different color or tone.

Black Door Frames

Black frames on patio doors and windows is one of the biggest trends in modern decor. On a bifold patio door, black frames provide a bold border that makes the outdoor environment look like a living piece of art. Modern black folding doors are elegant and versatile, equally attractive in a modern home in Greater Hilltop as a historic stone house in Eastmoor.

Modern Farmhouse Design

Ohio is well-known for its manufacturing cities, but the state is still a strong agricultural producer. Many Columbus homeowners are mixing sleek, modern interior design with charming country character. Folding glass patio doors made of pine and finished with a stain that preserves the natural color and grain of the wood complement your modern farmhouse decor.

Product Lines

Columbus Climate Recommendations

Low-E Protection

Get year-round protection with Low-E insulating glass. The added protection helps provide balanced insulation from the cool winters and moderate summers in Columbus.

Durable Materials

Columbus weather brings waves of humidity and precipitation. Wood with exterior aluminum cladding can stand up to all seasons and continue to perform in the Ohio River Valley climate.

Glass Glazing

Glazing on your patio door glass panels can help seal out the weather — including those freezing temperatures — and help you maintain a comfortable home climate.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Frequently Asked Questions

