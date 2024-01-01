Columbus Bifold Patio Doors
Folding Walls of Glass are the Definition of Modern Style
Like other college towns, Columbus is rooted in the history of its university, with the campus and surrounding neighborhoods serving as an architectural time capsule. The rapid growth in the city today is trending away from tradition and moving toward modern design.
A bifold patio door is a combination of large, glass panels that creates the appearance of a glass wall on a building in Downtown Columbus. Closed, they provide a modern aesthetic and clean sightlines of the city. Opened, the panels fold up one by one, stack up out of sight and open up an entire wall of your home to the outdoors.
Commonly known as: folding patio doors, folding exterior doors, exterior bifold doors, accordion patio doors, concertina doors, folding glass patio doors, bifold outside doors
