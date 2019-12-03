<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Black Windows and Patio Doors Modernize Columbus Luxury Apartments

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus

on December 3, 2019

New apartment complex in Columbus with wood windows and patio doors

Project Scope

We partnered with a company that wanted windows fit for their modern luxury apartments in Columbus, Ohio.

They wanted highquality wood windows that would be extremely functional and give the apartments a modern look.

The Pella Lifestyle Series casement windows and sliding patio doors give the apartments a modern and beautiful view that tenants will love.

