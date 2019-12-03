Black Windows and Patio Doors Modernize Columbus Luxury Apartments
on December 3, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Business
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Columbus, OH
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Apartment Complex
Products Used:
We partnered with a company that wanted windows fit for their modern luxury apartments in Columbus, Ohio.
They wanted highquality wood windows that would be extremely functional and give the apartments a modern look.
The Pella Lifestyle Series casement windows and sliding patio doors give the apartments a modern and beautiful view that tenants will love.
