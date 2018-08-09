<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Black Windows in Modern Southlake, TX Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus

on August 9, 2018

Wood Casement Windows in New Construction home

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Southlake, TX

  • Age of Structure:

    New Construction

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire home

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows and Casement Windows

This modern home is located in Southlake, TX and features black casement windows. The casement windows are a mix of fixed and venting windows. The home also features picture windows throughout which allow for natural light to be brought into the home. Thank you to Calais Custom Home for including our team on this project. 

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now