Cape Cod-Style Window Replacement Restores Grandview Heights Home to Former Glory

This Grandview Heights, Ohio, homeowner wanted to restore their windows but were worried about preserving the original Cape Cod style of the home.

We installed wood Pella Proline casement windows and our installers installed PVC flat exterior trim around the windows in order to give the home the true Cape Cod look the homeowner wanted.

The resulting project really restored the home overall, rejuvenating both the interior and exterior of the home. The new windows will also greatly improve the energy efficiency of the home.