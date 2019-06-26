<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Cape Cod-Style Window Replacement Restores Grandview Heights Home to Former Glory

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus

on June 26, 2019

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Grandview Heights, OH

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire home

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows and Wood Windows

This Grandview Heights, Ohio, homeowner wanted to restore their windows but were worried about preserving the original Cape Cod style of the home.

We installed wood Pella Proline casement windows and our installers installed PVC flat exterior trim around the windows in order to give the home the true Cape Cod look the homeowner wanted.

The resulting project really restored the home overall, rejuvenating both the interior and exterior of the home.  The new windows will also greatly improve the energy efficiency of the home.

Before

Interior view of two old wood casement windows with traditional grilles

After

Exterior view of old wood casement and fixed windows on a gray home

Before

wood casement windows

After

Exterior view of gray Cape Cod-style home with all-new wood casement windows
Exterior view of the side of a gray Cape Cod-style home with all-new wood casement windows

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now