Casement Windows Featured in Commercial Building in Grapevine

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus

on November 26, 2018

front of building for commercial project in grapevine texas

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Grapevine, TX

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire building

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows and Wood Windows

The owners of this newly constructed retail space wanted to feature a unique and contemporary look throughout. They wanted to have large expanses of glass to allow natural light in. We installed wood casement windows with black exterior aluminum cladding for this project. The fixed transom windows above the casement windows also help bring in more light to the space.

Project Gallery

