Casement Windows Featured in Commercial Building in Grapevine
on November 26, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Grapevine, TX
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire building
Products Used:
The owners of this newly constructed retail space wanted to feature a unique and contemporary look throughout. They wanted to have large expanses of glass to allow natural light in. We installed wood casement windows with black exterior aluminum cladding for this project. The fixed transom windows above the casement windows also help bring in more light to the space.
Project Gallery
