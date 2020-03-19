Casement Windows with Diamond Grilles Beautify Columbus Home

This Columbus, Ohio homeowner wanted to update and modernize their home while staying true to its traditional and detailed style.

We achieved this by installing black casement windows with lead tape diamond grilles. The diamond grilles were the perfect solution due to the differing sizes and heights of the windows in need of replacement.

The replacement beautified and modernized the home. Black casement windows are a great tool for modernizing your home, and the additional details really helped to tie the windows into the original and classic style of the home.