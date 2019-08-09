<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Casement Windows with Light Stain to Match Brickwork

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus

on August 9, 2019

Wood Casement Traditional Windows for New Construction

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Southlake, TX

  • Age of Structure:

    New Construction

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire home

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows and Casement Windows

This home in Southlake, TX features traditional style wood casement windows with integral light technology® (ILT) grilles. The exterior aluminum cladding was made to match the brickwork wrapping the home. The large windows allow for light to enter the home from every angle. This project was made possible with help from Calais Custom Homes

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now