Casement Windows with Light Stain to Match Brickwork
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus
on August 9, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Southlake, TX
Age of Structure:
New Construction
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire home
Products Used:
This home in Southlake, TX features traditional style wood casement windows with integral light technology® (ILT) grilles. The exterior aluminum cladding was made to match the brickwork wrapping the home. The large windows allow for light to enter the home from every angle. This project was made possible with help from Calais Custom Homes.
